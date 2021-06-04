Man who stole extinct huia bird from Dannevirke's Gallery of History jailed for 19 months

The huia stolen from Dannevirke's Gallery of History. Photo / Supplied

A man who stole a huia from Dannevirke's Gallery of History to fund his methamphetamine addiction was jailed for 19 months when he appeared in Dannevirke District Court yesterday.

Dean Bradley Mudgway, 47, has already served seven months in custody.

He was appearing before Judge Jonathan Krebs for sentencing on a total of 11 charges, including the theft of the female huia.

The other charges were receiving goods worth over $1000, shoplifting shoes and darts, possession of methamphetamine and cannabis and a pipe.

He was also charged with disorderly behaviour and possession of a weapon after he went to a property in September armed with a hammer and challenging them to a

fight.

Counsel Cliff Church told the court Mudgway's methamphetamine addiction was the cause of his offending.

"As far as his background is concerned it's a fairly illustrious one from an early age. Most of his offending has occurred over the past 25 years, since he started using methamphetamine," Church said.

He said a sentence of 30 months, less credits, was appropriate and an application for home detention had been made.

Mudgway's latest offending began in May last year when he stole a trailer caravan which he towed away and stole property from.

Judge Krebs said on July 14 Mudgway entered the Gallery of History and stole the huia. On the same day he was found in possession of a stolen electric fence and stole a set of darts valued at $79.99 from Rebel Sport in Palmerston North.

A police search of his vehicle that day revealed metamphetamine and cannabis.

"When you entered the gallery you gave a false name and stole this stuffed, extinct bird worth around $15,000. This bird is of significance to Māori and you did this to fund your metamphetamine addiction."

Huia have been extinct for more than a century, with the last confirmed sighting in 1907 in the Tararua ranges.

Judge Krebs commended Mudgway for a restorative justice meeting with members of the Gallery of History.

"The Gallery of History people are passionate about the work they do and were particularly passionate about the huia. They were deeply traumatised and very emotional about the loss of it."

He said the huia had not been recovered and it was not known whether it would ever be.

The restorative justice report said Mudgway had demonstrated remorse.

Judge Krebs said the cultural report revealed that Mudgway had been exposed to violence at a young age.

"You used cannabis for the first time at the age of 15 and it was not long after that you used metamphetamine and you became an instant proponent of the the drug and became hooked completely using up to a gram a day."

While Mudgway had been in custody for seven months ultimately his sentence would have to be imprisonment.

Judge Krebs imposed a term of 28 months but reduced this to 19 months, giving credit for Mudgway's guilty pleas despite these not coming early on, his remorse, his drug addiction and the steps he had taken to overcome this.

"However, given the range of charges home detention is not appropriate."

The huia theft was a pre-meditated offence committed while other people were nearby, the judge said.

"There is always the risk people might be exposed to violence in cases like this."

Judge Krebs imposed a release condition that Mudgway undertake drug and alcohol assessment and counselling and any other programmes recommended.

"For quarter of a century your life has been ruined by methamphetamine. I hope that when you are released from prison that you will have overcome your addiction."

Jayden Lucas Matthew Paewai is also charged with stealing the huia. He has pleaded not guilty and is due to appear in court for an administrative hearing in August.

Gallery of History president Nancy Wadsworth said she was totally disappointed at the outcome.

"We are a voluntary organisation and we have very few resources and we treated the huia as taonga.

"This was one of the last huia in the area. It was entrusted to us and now it's gone."