The 38-year-old with a history of alcohol-fuelled violence admitted charges of wounding with intent to injure, injuring with intent to injure, threatening to kill, cruelty to an animal, common assault, plus breaching a protection order.

He tried pleading much of his own case via video link from where he is being held in custody, at times talking over the judge as he attempted to introduce his version of events, as well as apologise, express concern for his wife and his commitment to improving his life.

Police said the incident on December 16, 2023, was clearly “very serious violence” that resulted in serious injuries to two victims, use of a weapon and attacks to their heads.

It was late in the afternoon when he and two other men were drinking on the grounds of the Nelson Croquet Club.

Tunnicliff was offended by a comment and an argument began.

He then pushed the first victim to the ground and began to hit him in the head and chest with his fist, yelling “I’ll kill you”.

The second victim moved in behind Tunnicliff and allegedly struck him repeatedly in the head.

Tunnicliff moved away but the victims then allegedly followed him and tried to re-engage in the fight.

The police said Tunnicliff tried to get more distance from them, and at that point, he could have removed himself entirely from the altercation, but he didn’t.

He removed the seat from his bike and moved back towards the victims, striking one of them with the seat.

At first, he used the metal end but switched to holding that end while swinging the heavier end with the seat attached.

As the fight progressed Tunnicliff struck the first victim in the head with two heavy blows, knocking him to the ground and causing a large gash in his head, that began to bleed heavily.

Tunnicliff then hit the second victim multiple times with the seat, cutting his head also. This victim then allegedly held Tunnicliff in a headlock while the other allegedly knocked him unconscious.

The pair were then alleged to have continued assaulting him as he lay on the ground before a witness tried to intervene and the police arrived.

All three were arrested “in quick succession”, the summary of facts said. Both of Tunnicliff’s victims were taken to hospital and treated for their head wounds.

The three men were drinking on the grounds of the Nelson Croquet Club when an argument erupted into a fight, and all three were arrested. Tunnicliff admitted the charges against him while the other two have denied them. Photo / Tracy Neal

A week later, on December 23, Tunnicliff, who was served with a final protection order in May 2022, was at his home address with the person to whom the order applied, and a flatmate who was living there.

Tunnicliff and the protected person began to argue. He then went into a bedroom where the 72-year-old flatmate was sleeping, and punched him in the face about five times, causing extensive bruising to his left eye.

Tunnicliff went back into the lounge where the argument got worse.

He then picked up the pet rabbit and threw it against a wall with such force it dropped to the ground, dead. It was later found in the garden next to the open kitchen window.

Police said it was a helpless animal and the incident had greatly upset the victim.

Judge Tony Zohrab said while it was a serious offence, it appeared to have been a reflex action without real intention.

He said with the first set of offending, there were “aspects of self-defence and aspects of provocation”, but in the end, Tunnicliff was responsible for the part he had played, as shown in his guilty pleas.

His lawyer, Jackie van Schalkwyk said he was remorseful, and despite some reports noting he was at a high risk of re-offending, it was hoped that with the insight he now had from considerable self-reflection, he would not be back before the court again.

“He wants to move away from this life which had been plagued; bogged down by a past that makes for sad reading.”

Judge Zohrab said the prison term he gave was a proportionate response, noting the time Tunnifcliff had already spent in custody.

The terms of his release would be set by the Parole Board.

Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.











