The person who fled the scene of a fatal car crash in Blenheim has been located and is assisting police with their inquiries. Photo / NZME

The person who fled the scene of a fatal car crash in Blenheim has been located and is assisting police with their inquiries. Photo / NZME

The person who fled the scene of a fatal car crash in Blenheim has been located.

The two-vehicle crash on Vickerman St, Blenheim was reported on Sunday afternoon.

Police have now released the name of the 70-year-old who was found deceased in one of the vehicles, Allister Christie.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle involved, a 29-year-old man, has been located and is assisting them with inquiries.

"Police would like to thank members of the public who have come forward with information so far.

"An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing."

As part of the ongoing inquiry, police continue to appeal to the public for further information relating to the crash or the people involved.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact police on 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, and quoting file number 220314/2309.