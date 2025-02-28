Man walking off Cook Strait ferry caught with suitcase full of vacuum-packed cannabis

“A search of his Picton address located over $12,000 in cash.

“He also had a BB gun resembling a Glock pistol and a small amount of Class B drug MDMA.”

He appeared in the Blenheim District Court charged with possession of cannabis for supply.

Dye said the two men arrested in Auckland are Vietnamese nationals believed to be part of an organised crime syndicate.

One of the men is in New Zealand illegally.

The pair had delivered a suitcase full of cannabis to Wellington when they were arrested.

Dye said they appeared in the Auckland District Court today and their bail was opposed.

All three men are aged in their 20s. Police cannot rule out further arrests.

Dye said police believed the Vietnamese men were working with others cultivating and dealing cannabis in Auckland rental properties.

“This type of activity is linked to organised crime groups and cannabis is a large source of income for their illegal operations.

“Often the properties used by these groups will appear innocent and will not attract the attention of neighbours.”

Dye said the men were significantly modifying rental properties, often with risky installations, to cultivate cannabis.

“This type of activity is dangerous and creates a significant fire risk.

“Often electricity is being stolen to run these grow operations.”

Police reminded landlords to be vigilant when renting properties.

What to look out for

Ensure there are regular property inspections.

Carry out thorough vetting: get two forms of photo ID and sight the original documents.

It’s important for the community to remain vigilant as well.

If you see suspicious activity, such as evidence of fertiliser bags but no gardening occurring, or signs that an electricity meter has been tampered with, please contact police.

Report any information by calling 105 or go online to make a report at www.police.govt.nz/use-105

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.