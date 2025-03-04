The man hired a lawyer, who rejected the offer on his behalf.
He told the NZDF the man had “suffered immense personal distress and anguish” as a result of the incident.
“Especially when there were criminal charges pending,” the lawyer said.
“He feared for his job and felt embarrassment that he had been in this position. He faced uncertainty about what would happen in the criminal case and while he was relieved when the charges were dismissed, he felt angry that he had been required to go through an unnecessary process.
“He was forced to deal with police and lawyers and a system that he did not wish to be involved with. The stress also affected his family and his relationships, his physical and mental health.”
The lawyer was confident that if the man took the matter to court he would “be awarded a substantial sum somewhere between $80,000 and $110,000”.
But he was prepared to accept $40,000 and an apology.
The NZDF refused anything above their $1500 offer – which it said appropriately reflected the time the man “thought he was unable to leave”.
Its legal team told the man’s lawyer that the actions of police and the following court proceedings “were not within the knowledge or control of the NZDF” and therefore “not considered relevant” to the man’s claim.
The man wanted to pursue the matter in court but was stymied by the Armed Forces Discipline Act 1971, which does not allow evidence, statements or findings from Court of Inquiries to be used in outside prosecutions.
In February 2024, the man suggested a lower amount of compensation – $4000 plus $1250 to cover legal fees – and the apology.
The NZDF would not budge on the $1500 and noted the offer of an apology had not been on the table since it expired in November 2022.
“I know I did nothing wrong that night. It was bullying. There have been no consequences, nothing done to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
“Imagine if it had been me detaining them ... and imagine if it happened to someone with no knowledge of the criminal justice system, they would have been a helluva lot worse off.”
The NZDF did not respond to the Herald.
Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz.