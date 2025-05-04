A St John spokesperson said crews were called to the incident around about 9pm and sent one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle.
A witness told the Herald she and her family had been eating dinner at the restaurant when a man came in and sat at the front.
“It was probably a full restaurant. No one really noticed,” she said.
“Where he came in was the bar area which is quite separate. As we were leaving, we saw police come in. It was just starting to unfold as we left. Because I was with kids and they started to talk about someone being stabbed, I thought I better go because it would freak them out.