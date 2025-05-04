A St John spokesperson said crews were called to the incident around about 9pm and sent one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle.

A witness told the Herald she and her family had been eating dinner at the restaurant when a man came in and sat at the front.

“It was probably a full restaurant. No one really noticed,” she said.

“Where he came in was the bar area which is quite separate. As we were leaving, we saw police come in. It was just starting to unfold as we left. Because I was with kids and they started to talk about someone being stabbed, I thought I better go because it would freak them out.

Police were outside the Mulan Malaysian Restaurant in Birkenhead after a person showed up with serious injuries. 04 May 2025. New Zealand Herald photograph by Hayden Woodward

“We just left with our family, and as we walked outside, there were quite a few police and quite a few ambulances.

“Apparently he just walked in and said he got stabbed.”

The restaurant’s owner told the Herald the injured man told staff he had been stabbed and started to show them the wound.

“The wound was dry. We gave him some food and drink, and then the police came.

“The ambulance came and took him away.

“We had a full restaurant, nobody knows what’s going on. We sat him in the front and then he left. The whole thing happened within 20 minutes.”