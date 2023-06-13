Police pulled a car over on Naenae Rd at 3.20am. Photo / File

A man who escaped arrest on a Hutt Valley roadside then fled the scene in a car with a woman and child in it has been recaptured.

Police pulled over a car on Naenae Rd, Lower Hutt about 3.20am todau, Senior Sergeant Nigel Bullock of the Wellington District Command Centre said.

The male passenger in the rear of the vehicle gave false details and was removed from the vehicle and arrested for breach of electronically-monitored bail, Bullock said.

The 45-year-old assaulted two police officers while he was being handcuffed.

“Police deployed tasers, however, this did not subdue him.

“The man then jumped back into the passenger’s seat of the vehicle before it drove away.”

Police did not pursue the car as there was a woman and a child in it at the time. Instead, they “maintained observations” of the vehicle.

Shortly afterwards the vehicle was found abandoned on Epuni St.

“A dog unit was able to locate the male hiding in the bush before he ran from police again, but he was apprehended a short distance away and taken into custody.”

The man has been charged with breach of bail, escaping police custody and assaulting police, and will appear in court today.