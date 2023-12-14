Northland road policing manager Inspector Anne-Marie Fitchett challenges Northland drivers to drive with patience this summer. Photo / Michael Cunningham.

Motorists are being advised to make the “right decisions” on the roads after a Northland driver was stopped twice on the same night allegedly well over the legal breath alcohol limit.

Northland road policing manager Inspector Anne-Marie Fitchett said officers would be patrolling across the district to ensure motorists were driving safely.

On the night of December 8, she said a police patrol in Ruakākā came across a vehicle driving on the wrong side of Marsden Point Road.

“The unit quickly stopped this vehicle and was alarmed to find the man driving the vehicle was more than five times the legal breath alcohol limit.

“He was immediately suspended from driving and taken home by our staff,” Fitchett said.

Concerningly to the police, the same man was found driving another vehicle just three hours later in Whangārei.

When another police patrol unit saw a vehicle allegedly drive through a red light on Bank Street, on stopping it was discovered that the driver was the same one who had been stopped in Ruakākā, she said.

A further breath test was carried out and the man recorded a level of 1171mcg, over four times the legal limit.

The 37-year-old Ruakākā man was arrested and is now facing two excess breath alcohol charges, as well as a third charge of driving while suspended, in the Whangārei District Court.

Fitchett said It was unacceptable that the risk the man’s alleged actions put on the community.

“It’s sheer luck he did not cause serious harm to himself or someone else.”

She said police were issuing a challenge to anyone before they got behind the wheel.

“It’s not just your licence on the line — it’s the lives of those in your community. If you intend to drink, plan your ride home before you start.

“If you are caught intoxicated driving or riding on the road, our teams will be following through with the appropriate enforcement action.”

She said the police want to make it clear, that they want everyone to arrive at their destinations safely.

“Let’s make this Christmas one to remember for all the right reasons. Look after whānau and friends, especially where alcohol is involved.

“While police can enforce the law, it’s families and communities that can make the biggest difference,” Fitchett said.

Fitchett said this summer police would be “upping” their presence across Northland’s roading network.

“You will find us setting up checkpoints across the region in different locations throughout the summer.

“We’re reminding locals and visitors to the region not to be surprised if they’re pulled over and breath tested during their travels at any time of the day,” she said.