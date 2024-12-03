Advertisement
Man ‘smashed’ with wheel brace in Onehunga, Auckland road rage attack

By Nazahryth Bernard
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
A man was reportedly struck by a wheel brace in a road rage attack on the corner of Neilson St and Onehunga Mall in Onehunga, Auckland. Photo / Google Maps

  • A man was allegedly beaten with a wheel brace and kicked in a road rage attack in Auckland.
  • The victim suffered broken ribs and a swollen face and was taken to hospital.
  • Police are seeking information to identify and locate the suspect involved in the assault.

A man was allegedly beaten in the head with a wheel brace then kicked and punched when he fell on the ground in an Auckland road rage attack.

Lukas Sutherland said his co-worker suffered broken ribs, while police are hunting for the man believed responsible.

Sutherland said the victim had been driving to work on Tuesday morning when the car in front kept “brake-checking” him, causing him to overtake.

“He was trying to get to work. It wasn’t like an argument that escalated,” Sutherland told the Herald.

When they stopped at a red light on the corner of Neilson St and Onehunga Mall, the motorist behind got out holding a wheel brace and a long, sharp screwdriver, causing his co-worker to also step out.

A man was struck by a wheel brace in a road rage attack on the corner of Neilson St and Onehunga Mall in Onehunga, Auckland. Photo / Google Maps
“The guy walked up to him without saying a word, smashed him over the head [with the brace], and then [he] fell to the ground,” Sutherland told the Herald.

“And the guy continued to kick him and hit him with the [brace] while he was on the ground.”

Sutherland said his co-worker was “super dizzy”, couldn’t stand up, and “was in a lot of pain”, so he was driven to hospital.

The victim had two broken ribs and the left side of his face swollen and was discharged, Sutherland said.

“I think regardless of what has or hasn’t happened, it doesn’t really justify beating someone to a pulp with a wheel brace.”

Police told the Herald they responded to a report of an assault in Onehunga where “a person had been assaulted with a weapon following a road rage incident”.

“Police are making follow-up inquiries to identify and locate the man believed responsible,” a spokesperson said.

“If you have any information that could help our inquiries, please update us online now or call 105. Please use the reference number P060813477.”

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

