Man slashes tyres in Porirua: Police ask for information from public to find offender

Police are trying to track down a man seen slashing tyres in Porirua this afternoon and are asking for the public’s help finding him.

The man was seen slashing tyres on Lyttleton Ave about 1pm on Saturday.

Police said a number of vehicles around the central business district had been targeted.

The man allegedly responsible was seen wheeling a white pushbike and was described as about 172 to 180 centimetres tall (5 foot 8 inches to 5 foot 11), and wearing a grey hoodie and jeans.

“Police would like to hear from anyone with information about the man, or anyone with photos or videos of him,” a police spokesman said.

“We also want to hear from you if your vehicle was targeted.”

Anyone with information could call police on 105 or online at 105.police.govt.nz and reference fill number 240420/6918.







