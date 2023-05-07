The man was struck by shotgun pellets while duck-shooting in Otama Valley Rd, north of Gore. Photo / Alan Gibson, File

A man was taken to Southland Hospital after he was shot on the opening day of the duck-shooting season.

A police spokesman said the man was struck by shotgun pellets while duck-shooting in Otama Valley Rd, north of Gore, about 5pm on Saturday.

“The person was transported to Southland Hospital, in Invercargill, for assessment and treatment.”

The man’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening but police were investigating the circumstances.

The police spokesman said he was not aware of any firearms seized as a result of the incident.

Duck-hunting season dates vary around New Zealand. In Southland, the season runs from May 6 until July 16.

It has been reported that wet spring and summer conditions meant game bird populations were thriving ahead of the hunting season.

Fish & Game expected well over 65,000 hunters to turn out for what was anticipated to be one of the best seasons in years.

Chief executive Corina Jordan said the weather has provided optimum conditions for brood rearing, with plenty of wet and ponded areas providing ample food.

Duck shooting incidents that lead to injury or death are uncommon. A study reported in the New Zealand Medical Journal in 2013 found two duck shooters had been killed in the previous decade, while 16 suffered non-fatal gunshot injuries.











