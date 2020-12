The incident took place in rural Waikato. Image / Google Maps

A man has been seriously injured in a workplace incident on a north Waikato farm tonight.

Emergency services came to the aid of the man after he became trapped under farm machinery at Te Akau, 55km northwest of Hamilton, just after 6pm, police said.

The man has since been flown by rescue helicopter to hospital.

WorkSafe has also been told of the incident, police said.