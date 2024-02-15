A man has been seriously injured in a police incident in Waikato.
A police statement said a driver fled from officers during a vehicle stop in Hamilton.
Police pursued the vehicle, which was allegedly being driven “erratically”.
“The driver was subsequently involved in an incident in the Matamata-Piako area,” the statement said.
“He was confronted by police and seriously injured.”
Several police vehicles have cordoned off a section of McLaren Rd in Manawaru, north of Matamata.
It is understood they have been there for about an hour.
A police officer at the cordon would not comment on what happened and could not say when the road would reopen.
A reporter at the scene said a school bus approaching the cordon was turned around.
More to come.