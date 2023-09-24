Man seriously injured after group assault in New Plymouth

A cordon is in place outside Icons Sports Bar and Cafe in New Plymouth. Photo / Tara Shaskey

A New Plymouth man is seriously injured after being assaulted by an unknown number of people.

The 29-year-old man was picking up a friend on Ariki St near Icons Sports Bar at 12.30am but when he arrived he was attacked and seriously injured.

The man was rushed to hospital and inquiries into the identity of the people who attacked him are ongoing.

Police say the initial inquiries have revealed the victim may know one of the offenders.

The cordon is in place on the corner of Brougham St and Ariki St. Photo / Tara Shaskey

David Stones, the owner of Icons, told the Herald the bar had closed last night at 8pm and he didn’t know anything about the incident, or the police cordon that remains on the corner of Ariki and Brougham St.

The incident comes as Labour leader Chris Hipkins prepares to visit New Plymouth on the campaign trail.

Hipkins will touch down in the city later this morning.