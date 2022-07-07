The offence happened at the St Luke's shopping mall. Photo / 123RF

A man who took photos up a teen's skirt at an Auckland shopping mall admits he planned it.

Brendon Rushton appeared in Auckland District Court today where he apologised to the girl and her family, who were in the public gallery, for the harm he had caused.

"I am very sorry for what I have done. I don't expect forgiveness but I convey my deepest apologies."

The 15- year-old girl was approaching an information kiosk at St Luke's Westfield in September 2020 when Rushton came up from behind.

He used a backpack as a shield and started filming up her skirt. He captured images of her upper thigh area but a shopper caught him in the act.

When approached by police, Rushton admitted that his actions weren't impulsive, and he spoke of his sexual sickness.

Judge Nick Webby described the act at today's sentencing as a gross breach of the victim's personal privacy.

"She was vulnerable and should have been able to go to the mall without being photographed."

He faced a maximum penalty of 18 months imprisonment.

Rushton's lawyer Bruce Hall asked for a 25 per cent discount for his guilty plea and mentioned this was his first sexual offence charge in his criminal history.

"The most important thing is for Rushton to get the help he needs."

Rushton was sentenced to four months of community detention and 12 months of intensive supervision.