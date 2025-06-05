Advertisement
Man who caused para-cyclist to crash as she trained for 2020 Paralympics sentenced

Belinda Feek
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Brian David Mills was sentenced to 12 months' supervision and two months' community detention after crashing into a para-cyclist in training for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

A professional para-cyclist in training for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics was sworn at and told to get off the road by a man who then stopped his van in front of her, causing her to crash into the back of it.

Despite the incident having happened five years ago,

