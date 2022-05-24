A former Murchison dairy farmer has gone to prison for violence described as "ritualistic humiliation" towards his partner. Photo / Tracy Neal

The force with which Cory James Turner threw pre-mixed drinks at his former partner left bruises on her in the shape of the cans.

The former Murchison dairy farmer has today gone to prison for 15 months for the episode of terrible violence a judge described as "ritualistic humiliation".

Turner, 39, had earlier admitted charges of assault with intent to injure, common assault and wilful damage after the violent episode in September 2020.

Seated in the Palmerston North District Court today, Turner appeared via audiovisual link to hear Judge Tony Zohrab in the Nelson District Court weigh up the possibility of home detention.

In the end, Judge Zohrab said prison was appropriate to reflect the seriousness of what Turner had done, against a backdrop of violence against the same complainant.

The couple had been in a relationship for 20 years. Two of their three children were at home at the time of the assault; one of whom remained near her unconscious mother following the prolonged assault she witnessed.

The family lived on a remote dairy farm in the Matakitaki Valley near Murchison in the south Tasman District. The conflict grew from Turner's anger over his partner's purchase of cans of pre-mix drink, which he arrived home to find her drinking.

A former dairy farmer in the Matakitaki Valley near Murchison has gone to prison for violent offending against his former partner. Photo / Tracy Neal

He picked them up, threw them at her, striking her in the arms and on the body with such force she was left with bruises in the shape of the cans, the court heard.

Turner didn't stop there. He then picked up a bedside cabinet and threw that, striking her in the leg. After throwing a number of other items at her, Turner then dragged her outside by the hair and the ankles, and punched her until she lost consciousness.

While she lay motionless, he opened one of the cans, and threw it at her.

The woman eventually regained consciousness to find their 15-year-old nearby, who had witness the assault. Their 10 year-old also saw part of it.

Weakened and nursing serious bruising, cuts and abrasions on her head, face and body, the woman made her way to the bathroom as Turner picked up a roller skate and threw it at the window of their car before leaving, having also damaged a bank card.

The injuries the woman sustained included a black eye, bruising to her temples and on her chin, leaving her unable to attend work in the food service industry.

Judge Zohrab said not only was Turner asserting his power and control, aggravating factors included that weapons were involved, and an attack on the victim's head so severe it left her unconscious.

He said it was a "terrible beating" - a "nasty incident" against a history of violence.

A woman was struck with such force she ended up with bruising in the shape of the cans thrown at her. Stock Photo / 123 RF

"There can be no justification for the way you meted out the violence and ritualistic humiliation you engaged in," Judge Zohrab told Turner, who sat in a room of the court with his arms folded for the duration of sentencing.

Judge Zohrab said he had to ensure denunciation and deterrence levels were met when dealing with offending as serious as this. Taking all matters into account, including time spent on electronic bail, a sentence of home detention with strict conditions was within range. Judge Zohrab said home detention was not a soft option, and was a real alternative to prison, but in the end he sentenced Turner to 15 months in jail.

He said a factor which weighed heavily was that Turner had an opportunity from previous offending to remedy his behaviour, but rather than take that on board, he came back with more serious violence.