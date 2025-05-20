She described herself as an “attentive conversationalist” who liked to hold eye contact, and it wasn’t unusual for her to use physical touch in her interactions with people.
Mitchell said witnesses had observed her dancing with the defendant, holding his hands.
She couldn’t remember holding hands with him, and repeatedly said she had big gaps in her memory from the night, however, she conceded: “It seems in character for me to hold hands with someone I was dancing with.”
Her fiance said both in evidence and under cross-examination that he hadn’t seen any physical contact that caused him any concern.
She hadn’t been more flirtatious than she usually was.
Mitchell suggested he had “chosen” not to see the flirty behaviour that night, and wasn’t being truthful in his account.
Mitchell suggested to the woman that she was “having some sort of fantasy ... the door bursts open, the fantasy vanishes, and you’re caught having sex with the good-looking guy you’ve been flirting with all night at the pub”.
She had decided to “play dead”, the defence suggested, and pretend to be unconscious.
The woman’s fiance said she had been unresponsive and unconscious as he called her name, after the defendant got off the bed.
The woman said if she’d had consensual sex, she liked to think her relationship would have been “strong enough to talk through that”.
A trial wasn’t “something [she] would want to put [herself] through”, as it wasn’t “pleasant”.
A previous rape complaint
The woman was also questioned by Mitchell about a previous rape complaint she made a decade ago.
The complaint to the police had been retracted, 12 days after it was made.
The woman said her boyfriend at the time called police, reporting she had been raped by a taxi driver.
The woman said she didn’t know why her boyfriend thought that; she only remembered telling him the taxi driver had made her feel “uncomfortable”, and she had been very upset by the encounter.
When she got home, police arrived, the word “rape” was used, and she went along with it. She said she had been young and naive, and had thought nothing would come of the investigation because “there was nothing to investigate”.
When she realised the false complaint wasn’t going to go away, as the police were continuing their investigation, she recanted her statement.