A yachtsman was rescued from his liferaft after his boat caught fire and burned to a wreck off the coast of Hawke’s Bay.
Kyle Sykes and his crew rescued the yachtie and hauled the man aboard his My Sexy Mistress.
Coastguard doused the fire, but the boat was too damaged to tow back.
A man who rescued a yachtsman whose boat burned and sank off the coast of Hawke’s Bay has recounted the harrowing ordeal.
Kyle Sykes told the Herald the flames from the boat were as “big as a house”, had wrecked the small yacht, and had “black smoke roaring off it”.
Sykes and his crewmates Alex Robertson and Simon Carrington pulled up beside the stricken yachtie in his liferaft and pulled him aboard his boat, My Sexy Mistress, yesterday morning.
“We followed the helicopter over to where the guy was in the little liferaft, pulled up along beside him, shook his hand and told him, ‘My name is Kyle, welcome aboard My Sexy Mistress, and I’m pleased you’re alive mate’."
Sykes recounted the ordeal: “We were fishing away there for about 20 minutes [yesterday afternoon] and then I looked over and seen a little bit of smoke in the distance.
“I sort of thought, ‘Hmm, I wonder if someone’s having a big fire at Māhia.Then it got more smoky, so I got the binoculars out ... and then I just seen the tip of his mast on the horizon and smoke straight behind it.
“I though, ‘Oh no, no no, something’s not right here’. Then I heard the helicopter, and that was it, man, rods up, I just decided that was it, we were off,” Sykes said.
The sea was rough as Sykes and his crew motored towards the burning wreck.
Coastguard Hawke’s Bay sent seven crew members to the fire.
“As the sailor was safe, we dealt with the fire. Although we managed to put the fire out, the boat was too badly damaged to enable a safe tow back to Napier. And leaving it afloat was not really an option.”
Sykes shied away from the word ‘hero’, saying he was just pleased he was out on the water when he was needed.
“The biggest thing I was concerned about at the time, I didn’t know how many people were going to be on board.”
Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.
