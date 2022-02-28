Nelson police have made three arrests in relation to the murder of a 22-year-old in the city last week. Photo / file

A man charged with murdering Nelson man Lake Takimoana has been remanded without plea in custody pending a High Court appearance later this month.

Police arrested the man last night and charged him with murdering the 22-year-old. Operation Fossa was launched following the death of Takimoana at a Washington Rd address in central Nelson last Tuesday afternoon.

The 30-year-old accused of his murder was granted interim name suppression, until 4pm on Tuesday March 2, in order for family members to be notified.

Judge David Ruth suppressed all other details until the man was due to appear in the High Court in Nelson on March 18.

The latest arrest follows two others charged in relation to the homicide. A man charged with aggravated burglary denied the charge when he appeared in the Nelson District Court on Monday. Alan Norman entered a not-guilty plea to the charge of aggravated burglary when he appeared via audiovisual link.

He did not seek name suppression and was remanded in custody to appear in the High Court in Nelson on March 18.

Another man charged with being a party to murder also appeared on Monday. The 24-year-old has had his name and details suppressed, and was remanded in custody without plea, to appear in the High Court on March 18.

Detective Inspector Mark Chenery said the investigation into Takimoana's death is ongoing, with police seeking information about a ute.

"Inquiries are ongoing and police would still like to hear from anyone who may know the whereabouts of the vehicle which has a distinctive flat deck."

The ute which Nelson police are looking for in relation to last week's homicide in Nelson. Photo / supplied

Anyone with information can call 105 and quote file number 220222/7060.

You can also give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.