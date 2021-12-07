Man pulls gun on police, flees with woman

A man pulled up in his car and pointed a gun at police while they were arresting a woman driver wanted by police. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police are looking for two people after one of them pulled a gun at police in Hamilton early this morning.

Police stopped a woman in a vehicle at the intersection of Forest Lake Rd and Rimu St in Forest Lake at 3.30am, a police media spokesperson said.

The woman had an active warrant to arrest and while police were speaking with the driver, a second vehicle pulled up.

A man in that vehicle pointed a firearm at the officer before fleeing with the woman.

No shots were fired during the incident.

"Thankfully, no-one was injured but (they) are understandably shaken and are being supported," the spokesperson said.

"Any use of force against police would not be tolerated and offenders would be held to account."

Police are still looking for the pair and inquiries to find them are ongoing.