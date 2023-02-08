Knuckles (pictured above) was left with injuries so severe he needed he right hind leg amputated. Photo / Supplied

A man whose puppy was left with such severe untreated injuries that it needed its leg amputated has been sentenced to community work and disqualified from owning animals for a period of five years.

SPCA inspectors were called to Clint Maikuku’s property after calls of concerns about a puppy being neglected.

Upon arrival, they said they found the small dog, named Knuckles, on the deck not wanting to bear any weight. He appeared fearful, and wet himself when one of the inspectors picked him up, the SPCA said.

After being rushed to the vet immediately, Knuckle’s injuries were found to be chronic and had occurred some time ago. He had multiple fractures to his spine, and his right hind leg was broken in two places along with broken ribs.

All the fractures happened at separate times, the veterinarian concluded and said the injuries were the result of “some kind of blunt force”, from anything to being hit by a car, to being struck by a heavy object or a hard kick.

Due to the severity of the injury to Knuckle’s hind right leg, it had to be amputated

After being prosecuted by the SPCA, Maikuku claimed the injuries were not intentional, and in court he insisted that he had always had problems with his back legs and he’d dropped Knuckles three times due to him wriggling whilst being carried.

He also claimed a neighbour “accidentally stood on him” and said he tried to care for Knuckles by “providing massages and cuddles”.

Today, Maikuku was found guilty in Hamilton District Court of failing to treat an injured animal and was sentenced to 200 hours of community work, ordered to pay reparations of $1250 and disqualified from owning animals for a period of five years.

SPCA CEO Gabby Clezy said the level of cruelty displayed towards the puppy was sickening.

“No animal - no matter how great or small - deserves the level of pain and cruelty that Knuckles was forced to endure,” Clezy said.

“We are grateful to the member of the public who called with obvious concern about the welfare of this puppy.”