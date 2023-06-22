Terrance Kiro pleaded not guilty to a charge of manslaughter of Kaikohe grandmother Linda Woods, when he appeared in the High Court at Kaikohe on Friday. Photo / Peter de Graaf.

Terrance Kiro pleaded not guilty to a charge of manslaughter of Kaikohe grandmother Linda Woods, when he appeared in the High Court at Kaikohe on Friday. Photo / Peter de Graaf.

The man accused of killing Kaikohe grandmother Linda Woods has pleaded not guilty to her manslaughter.

Terrance Kiro, 52, appeared in the High Court at Whangārei on Friday charged with the manslaughter of Woods, 71, in her Kaikohe home on June 1.

Through his lawyer Catherine Cull KC he entered not guilty pleas to that charge and others of burglary and aggravated assault before Justice Timothy Brewer.

Kiro did not apply for continued name suppression, meaning he can now be named.

Justice Brewer remanded him in custody for a three-week trial starting on June 9, 2025 - almost two years away.

Linda Woods, 71, was allegedly killed in her Kaikohe home on June 1

The judge said he was not happy with a trial date that long away and he would endeavour to have it called earlier if space become available on the court list. He said such a long delay was down to the fact the courts were under-resourced.

He said while the remand was in custody to the trial date, Kiro could bring an application for bail before the court.

Kiro sat in the dock with his head bowed during the hearing.

The house where Kiro lived, and was arrested at, is less than 200m from the tidy Taraire St home where Woods lived with multiple generations of female family members.

Woods, who had a medical condition, died following a struggle with an intruder who was found in one of the women’s bedrooms.

A niece and two daughters are believed to have witnessed the home invasion.