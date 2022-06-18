Marley Gregory, 41, is on the run after escaping from police. Photo / Supplied

Marley Gregory, 41, is on the run after escaping from police. Photo / Supplied

A man is on the run after escaping from police who were transporting him to prison this morning.

Marley Gregory, 41, appeared from Levin via audio visual link in the Palmerston North District Court this morning on a number of charges.

Gregory was remanded in custody at his court appearance, and escaped on foot from police about 10.50am while being transferred from a police cell to a van in Levin.

He was last seen barefoot and wearing grey clothing.

He has links to Palmerston North, Marton, Woodville and Dannevirke.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Police are making inquiries to locate him, and ask anyone who sees him or has any information on where he is, to call 111 and quote event number 220618/3121.