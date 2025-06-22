Bystanders had to stop the assault , and another person was injured during the fracas.

Taylor said security staff removed the man from the temple before he drove off .

The same vehicle was stopped in the Manurewa area later that evening, and while police spoke to the driver, they were unable to locate the wanted man .

Taylor said they are following “positive lines of enquiry” and are not treating the incident as a hate-motivated crime.

“We acknowledge that this incident was confronting for those who were present at the temple at the time.

“However, we have established that this incident occurred as a result of a dispute between two parties known to each other.

“Both victims have since received treatment at a local medical centre and fortunately, no one was seriously injured as a result.”

He said police would be carrying out reassurance patrols around the temple as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information that can assist inquiries can update police online now or call 105, using the reference number 250622/3501.