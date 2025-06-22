Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Man on run after assault at South Auckland Sikh temple leaves two injured

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Herald NOW: Daily News Update: June 23 2025. Video / Herald NOW

A man is on the run after attacking a person at a South Auckland Sikh Temple, as well as injuring a bystander who tried to break up the assault.

Police say they are not treating the crime as hate-motivated but would be patrolling the temple to reassure frightened people

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand