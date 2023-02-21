Man on motorbike arrested in Piha after police pursuit

The millions announced for Cyclone Gabrielle recovery, the future of forestry in flood-hit regions remains uncertain and truancy officers return to schools in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A man on a motorcycle who rode into the storm-ravaged seaside community of Piha today has been arrested by police after a pursuit, the Herald understands.

A Piha local who did not want to be named said a man “police were interested in” arrived in the storm-hit seaside community west of Auckland city.

He was understood to be riding a chopper-style motorbike and was not from the area but was seeking a safe haven from officers.

Locals believe the man has since been arrested after a brief pursuit.

The Herald sought comment from police who said a statement on the matter will be released shortly.

A number of properties along Marine Parade in Piha have been red stickered after they were damaged by a big slip and flooding during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Dean Purcell, taken February 15

Piha was hit hard by Cyclone Gabrielle, with widespread flooding and landslips.

Residents are worried about looting and there have been roadblocks established barring entry to everyone except emergency services and those from the area.

Late last week about 20 further homes in Piha were evacuated due to landslide risk.

Aucklanders have been urged to stay away from West Coast communities including Te Henga, Piha, Bethell’s Beach and Muriwai.

Despite these warnings, a significant number of surfers along with some fishermen were turned away from roadblocks at Muriwai at the weekend.



