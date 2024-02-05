The entrance to Tāhuna Beach Holiday Park and Motel in Nelson, where a man allegedly went on a rampage. Photo / Tracy Neal

The entrance to Tāhuna Beach Holiday Park and Motel in Nelson, where a man allegedly went on a rampage. Photo / Tracy Neal





A man accused of running riot at a holiday park, including smashing his car into a cabin and pulling a cyclist from her bike and stomping on her head, has been remanded in custody for mental health screening to determine his level of sanity.

The 40-year-old appeared briefly in the Nelson District Court on Friday, charged with threatening to kill, assault with intent to injure, resisting police, assaulting police, wilful damage, and intentional damage.

He was remanded to appear again today, which he did via video link from a custody cell. He was remanded back in custody without plea for a mental health assessment and was also granted interim name suppression.

He could be seen signalling and smiling to his partner and a friend seated in the public gallery in court.

The police summary of facts alleges that on Thursday February 1, just after 11am, the man was at a cabin at the Tāhuna Beach Holiday Park. He became angry and started yelling and screaming, then walked to his car parked outside the cabin.

He allegedly accelerated forward and drove into the cabin, destroying the front wall.

He then got out of the car and continued to yell and scream, police allege. When he noticed a woman looking at him it was alleged that he held his fists above his head and yelled at a woman that he was “going to kill her”.

A man who drove up to help was then allegedly punched in the face between five and 10 times by the man, who yelled “f**k the police”, and then followed the victim as he tried to get away.

At the same time, a woman riding her bike through the campground was allegedly grabbed by the man and pulled to the ground. He allegedly kicked her in the head as she lay tangled in her bicycle.

Police said the victim curled herself into a foetal position to try to protect herself as the man “stomped on her head” twice more. She was left with a deep cut to her right ear plus wounds to both arms and was treated by ambulance staff called to the scene.

The man who’d been punched in the face, who saw what was happening with the cyclist, drove his car towards the defendant in the hope of distracting him. When the accused saw the man approaching, it is alleged, he ran at the vehicle, jumped on the bonnet and smashed the windscreen with his knee.

The police arrived and as the man was being arrested and placed in handcuffs he turned around and allegedly punched the arresting constable in the face.

As he was placed in the police van the man kicked out and tried to escape.

Judge Richard Russell said that given the charges the man faced, the course of action to assess his mental health was “entirely appropriate”.

He said the court did need to drill down to why what was alleged happened.

“The summary of facts does give me considerable cause for concern.”

The man is due to appear again late this month, when he is expected to enter a plea to the charges.

Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.











