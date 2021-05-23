Man missing off raft in Ahaura River, West Coast; search and rescue under way

A search and rescue operation is under way after a rafter went missing on the Ahaura River yesterday.
Police received a report just before 5.30pm on Sunday that a man had fallen from a raft into the river, inland from Greymouth, at about noon.
Due to communication issues in the area, the alarm was unable to be raised earlier, a police spokesperson said.
A search operation commenced at about 7am on Monday morning involving police, LandSAR and other volunteers.
Approximately 17 people were assisting with the search.
Three field teams are searching the riverbanks, a jet boat is searching the river and a helicopter is conducting an aerial search.
The Police National Dive Squad will also be assisting with the search.