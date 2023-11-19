Peter Baty has been missing since Saturday. Photo / NZ Police

Police and family are concerned after a man went missing from Whakatāne this weekend.

Peter Baty, a man in his 70s, was last seen in Whakatāne around midday on Saturday wearing a grey jacket and brown suit pants, police said in a statement.

He normally uses a walking stick.

A police spokesman said Baty was not living in the Whakatāne area at the time of his disappearance.

Police and his family are concerned for his welfare and would like to see him return home.

Police are urging anyone who has seen Baty or can help in finding him to contact police on 111 and quote the file number 231119/4101.