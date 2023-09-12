Ehsan Besmellah, 50, of Auckland, died in the workplace incident at National Car Parts in Wiri on Wednesday, September 6. Photo / Google

Police have named the man who died during a workplace incident at a car wrecking business in Wiri earlier this month.

Ehsan Besmellah, 50, of Auckland died at National Car Parts on Bolderwood Place on September 6.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan, Counties Manukau Central Area Investigations Manager extended condolences to Besmellah’s friends and whānau on behalf of police.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 12.30pm on Wednesday and WorkSafe was notified.

National Car Parts Wiri closed temporarily after Besmellah’s death and the company was supporting its employees, the spokesman said in an earlier interview.

“It’s a very hard time for us at the moment,” he said. “[We will reopen] in a couple of days. We’re taking a break and after everything’s back to normal, then we’ll start working at that branch again.”