Man killed in Tauranga, 21-year-old woman charged with murder

NZ Herald
A police scene guard remains in place after the man died at a house in Brookfield. Photo / File

A 21-year-old woman has been charged with murder after the death of a man at a Tauranga home last night.

Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Varnam said police were called to Aaron Place in Brookfield at about 10.50pm to find the man had already died.

“A 21-year-old woman has been charged with murder and is due to appear in Tauranga District Court today,” Varnam said.

“Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.”

A scene guard remains in place at the address. Police said they were unable to comment further as the matter was before the court.




