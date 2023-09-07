Man killed in Tauranga, 21-year-old woman charged with murder

A 21-year-old woman has been charged with murder after the death of a man at a Tauranga home last night.
Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Varnam said police were called to Aaron Place in Brookfield at about 10.50pm to find the man had already died.
“A 21-year-old woman has been charged with murder and is due to appear in Tauranga District Court today,” Varnam said.
“Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.”
A scene guard remains in place at the address. Police said they were unable to comment further as the matter was before the court.