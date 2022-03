Police at the scene of a serious crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian at Tangiteroria, on SH14, west of Whangārei, this morning.

Police at the scene of a serious crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian at Tangiteroria, on SH14, west of Whangārei, this morning.

A man has been killed in a car versus pedestrian crash on SH14 at Tangiteroria this morning.

Police and emergency services are at the scene, about 37km west of Whangārei, where attempts were made to revive the man.

A vehicle at the scene, a Toyota, appeared to be heavily damaged. Traffic management remains in place.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Further details will be provided once available.