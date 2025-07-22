Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Man killed in Hamilton homicide named as Tyreece Te Pairi

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

New funding for Waikato medical school, RSA seeking judicial review in high court and TAB may have to pay for rehoming of greyhounds.

A young man killed in a central Hamilton fight while celebrating his upcoming 21st birthday has been named by police.

Tyreece Te Pairi died in hospital early on Sunday, with police investigating his death as a homicide. No arrests have been made.

The 20-year-old had earlier been involved in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save