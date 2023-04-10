The incident took place between 7.30pm and 7.50pm on Friday on Linwood Ave, near Linwood Park. Photo / Google

The victim of a deadly assault in Christchurch was visiting family in New Zealand with his wife, an Indian community leader says.

The man, who has not been named, was assaulted some time between 7.30pm and 7.50pm on Friday on Linwood Ave, a busy thoroughfare in the city’s east.

Police said on Sunday he had died of his injuries.

“Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time,” a police statement said.

Christchurch Indian Social and Cultural Club president Monty Parti said the local Indian community was wrapping support around the victim’s family.

“We all are trying to support the family.”

He was meeting them tomorrow and would accompany them to court for the alleged assailant’s appearance.

Parti said the man was visiting family in New Zealand with his wife. He came from the city of Karnal, 120 kilometres north of New Delhi in the state of Haryana, Parti understood.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident.

He first appeared in Christchurch District Court on Saturday and was remanded in custody.

He is due to reappear in court on Tuesday. Police said further charges are likely.

Police earlier appealed for a woman who was waiting at a nearby bus stop, and may have seen the altercation, to contact investigators.

They also said they wanted to hear from anyone else who was in the area at the time the victim was assaulted who might have seen something that could assist inquiries, including those with dashcam or CCTV footage.

“If you can help, please contact police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update report’.”

“Please reference file number 230407/0351. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”