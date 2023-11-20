Christopher Luxon emerges from meeting with Winston Peters, says deal is close. Video / Adam Pearse

The man who was shot and killed by police in Wainuiomata last week has been named.

He was Tane Wipa.

Family and friends are mourning Wipa, posting about his death on social media, with his sister saying the news of the death was something she wouldn’t wish on anyone.

“I received some of the worst news of my life, that I wouldn’t wish upon anyone, my big brother Tane was shot and killed in Wellington Aotearoa.”

Another person said they loved him unconditionally.

“After everything we been through growing up I love you my brother unconditional you don’t have to worry about being alone anymore my ghee fly high things will never be the same.”

Tane Wipa, who was shot and killed by police in Wainuiomata. Photo / GoFundMe

One family member has started a GoFundMe to allow his family to fly over from Australia for his tangi, and to bring Wipa’s body back to Australia.

“If anyone would like to koha to Tane’s tangi and help contribute to mine, my sister and my 4 kids who reside here in Australia to travel back home to New Zealand to give our big brother the send-off he deserves and bring him home with us to be with mum and dad once again,” the description read.

So far, $101 has been raised.

How the shooting unfolded

Police were called to the address on Coast Rd in Wainuiomata last week, after reports of a domestic dispute.

When they arrived at the property around 11.45am, Wipa was visibly agitated and “holding a weapon” to a woman’s neck.

Police staff attempted to negotiate with him but he refused to back down and around 1pm he was shot once by officers.

He was provided with immediate medical assistance but died at the scene.

Other members of the man’s immediate whānau were also present when he was killed and police described it as “a tragic outcome for all involved.

“A fatal shooting is an outcome nobody wants and will have significant long-lasting impacts on the officers involved and their families,” a spokesperson for the police said.

The scene on Coast Rd, Wainuiomata, where police shot a man during a family harm incident. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“Those staff who attended are being supported by police wellness services and their colleagues.”

Several investigations are now underway, including a police critical incident investigation. The matter has also been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Authority.

The woman involved in the incident was not physically injured but was very shaken by the events.

“Police will be providing support as she is understandably shaken by what has occurred.”

