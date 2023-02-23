The man threatened to cut his ex-girlfriend's baby out of her stomach and threatened to cut up her grandmother with a machete. Photo / 123RF

WARNING: This article details family violence and may be distressing.

A man with a history of violence told his ex-partner who was pregnant with their child he was going to cut the baby out of her and stomp on her stomach.

He also threatened to cut up his ex-partner’s grandmother with a machete.

Matthew Stott, 26, appeared at the Christchurch District Court where he was sentenced by Judge Stephen O’Driscoll, who questioned the man’s remorse.

According to the summary of facts Stott was in a relationship with the victim for 17 months before the victim got a temporary protection order against him in January last year.

This order became final three months later.

On April 25 Stott and the victim began arguing, resulting in Stott punching the woman’s arm, kicking her leg and striking her with a shoe. This caused temporary pain and bruising to the woman’s arms and leg.

During the assault and the days following Stott verbally abused her, calling her a “useless b*tch” and derogatory names.

For the next two weeks, every day or every second day Stott told the woman he was going to kill her, cut their baby out of her stomach, and stomp on her stomach.

Stott also made multiple phone calls to the woman’s grandmother, making threats to her and her friend who overheard the conversation by saying “I’ll cut you up with a machete bro.”

He was also charged with failing to comply with police to provide the passcode to his mobile phone and another charge for driving while forbidden for excess licence demerit points.

When questioned by police Stott denied threatening or assaulting his ex-partner. He admitted making the threat about the machete but denied this was a threat to kill, stating he only said this to defend himself.

Stott faced further charges relating to an incident in August 2021, when he was at his mother’s house with his partner when they began yelling at each other during an argument in his room.

Stott’s mother intervened and tried to calm him down, saying she was going to call the police.

Stott followed her into the kitchen and grabbed the cordless phone before throwing it onto the ground with such force that it broke.

He then picked up his mother’s mobile phone and threatened to throw that at the ground too before approaching her with clenched fists, saying he was going to “do her.”

His mother locked herself in the bathroom and called the police.

Stott had left with his partner before police arrived but he was later pulled over. When Stott was told he was under arrest he tried to get away, resulting in a further charge of resisting police.

The court heard this is Stott’s sixth conviction for breaching a protection order and he has previous convictions for family violence, including male assaults female and threatening to kill.

Judge O’Driscoll said this was serious offending aggravated by his past history of violence against family members.

“You inflicted violence on a vulnerable pregnant woman ... It’s clear the victims were scared and terrified as a result of your actions,” he told Stott.

The man was sentenced to one year and 11 months imprisonment at Christchurch District Court. Photo / George Heard

Stott’s lawyer Kerri Bell submitted he was remorseful for his actions but Judge O’Driscoll said he placed little weight on this, telling Stott that if he was truly remorseful then he would ensure nothing like this ever happened again.

He gave Stott discounts for guilty pleas and participation in a restorative justice meeting with one of the victims, arriving at a sentence of one year and 11 months imprisonment.

Judge O’Driscoll also acknowledged Stott had spent 286 days in custody which would be taken into account when he is eligible for release.

He imposed special conditions for Stott’s release that he attends drug and alcohol counselling, was not to associate with any of the victims unless given permission by a probation officer, and not to purchase or consume alcohol or drugs.

Stott was also disqualified from driving for six months and must reside at an address approved by a probation officer.