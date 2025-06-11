“It has changed my life, since the abuse happened, I don’t feel like a normal kid anymore, I feel nervous.
The girl was 11 when the man, who has name suppression, showed her online pornography, told her to undress and then indecently assaulted her.
“I don’t trust people like I used to, I have a hard time focusing on school now, I try to pay attention, but my head goes blank, I feel like I can’t keep up anymore,” she told the court during his sentencing this week.
“I just get angry, other times I start crying, people think I am being dramatic, but they don’t know what is going on inside.
Judge Neave responded, saying the man had turned into a “violent terrorist in the home”.
Basire said he was coming down off methamphetamine.
“It doesn’t justify or explain six months of violence,” the judge said.
Judge Neave jailed the man for two years and 10 months on charges of an indecent act with a child, exposure of a young person to indecent material, assault with a weapon (representative), assault on a person in a family relationship (representative) and assault on a person in a family relationship.
