Man injured outside Auckland supermarket, emergency services on scene

Police outside the Hobsonville Woolworths on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / RNZ, Calvin Samuel

By RNZ Online

A man has been injured outside an Auckland supermarket.

An RNZ reporter at Hobsonville Woolworths said the man could be seen bleeding from the left side of his face while being tended by members of the public.

The police Eagle helicopter was overhead and three police cars and an ambulance were at the scene, the reporter said.

It is not yet clear how the man was injured or the extent of his injuries.