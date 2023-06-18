Police are asking for information after an assault took place in Whanganui early on Sunday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

A man is in a critical condition after being assaulted in the Whanganui CBD.

Whanganui police are appealing for information after the man was assaulted on the corner of St Hill and Ridgway streets in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police located the injured man at around 2.15am.

The man was transported to hospital in a critical condition, with police working to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist police with inquiries is asked to contact 105 or visit the ‘105 Police Non-Emergency’ webpage, accessible through the ‘Get in Touch’ menu of the police website.

On the page click on the ‘Update Report’ section and reference the file number 230618/3302.

Alternatively, information could be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



