A man in his 70s was flown by to hospital by helicopter after he was hit by a tractor this afternoon. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

An elderly man is in a critical condition after he was run over by a tractor in Hunua, south of Auckland.

The man, in his 70s, was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a helicopter, an Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust spokesman said.

The rescue chopper was called at 12.45pm, he said.

St John was alerted of the accident at 12.29pm and sent an ambulance and a helicopter to the scene, a spokeswoman said.