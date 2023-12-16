Man in critical condition after assault outside Auckland’s Shakespeare pub

The Shakespeare Tavern in central Auckland after the assault. Photo / David Williams

A man is in critical condition after a serious assault outside the Shakespeare Tavern in central Auckland.

Police put tape up around the building after the attack, which bystanders said was a fight between about three or four family members.

St John said they were called around 8:10pm, sending one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle. They took one person to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

Police confirmed there had been a serious assault.

The manager of the Shakespeare Tavern said it didn’t involve his pub - two groups just spilled out of a bar next door and were fighting in front of the pub.

”I heard sounds coming from outside to the left of the building that got progressively louder,” he said.

”They were fighting in between the outside furniture,” he said.

He said one of the group was knocked unconscious and was covered in blood.

“The one guy who was knocked out was hit several times by a couple of other guys.”