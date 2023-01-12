Man in court over Dunedin botanic garden attack

The Dunedin Botanic Garden. Photo / Supplied

A man has appeared in court accused of wounding a 66-year-old man at the Dunedin Botanic Garden.

Sergeant Matthew Lee said a 54-year-old Dunedin man fled the scene on a mountain bike but was later arrested by detectives.

A witness to the aftermath of the incident said it happened on a path near the carpark in the lower gardens.

The victim looked like he had been slashed, with a deep cut on his face, the witness said.

The alleged offender appeared in Dunedin District Court today charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He has been remanded in custody until next week.