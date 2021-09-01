Man in court charged with fraud, breaching election rules gets name suppression

Auckland District Court, where the man faces two fraud charges and four charges of breaching the Electoral Act. Photo / NZ Herald

The identity of a man charged with fraud and breaching the Electoral Act has been suppressed after a court hearing today.

The accused man was granted interim name suppression after his lawyer sought to keep the man's identity from being published and police were neutral on the name suppression issue.

The Herald opposed name suppression when the case was heard at Auckland District Court.

The Herald cited multiple arguments against suppression, including the public interest.

The accused man will next appear on October 4.