A man has been arrested after assaulting another man in Titirangi this afternoon. Photo / 123RF

A man has been arrested after an assault in the West Auckland suburb of Titirangi.

Police said the victim was hospitalised after suffering “serious injuries consistent with stab wounds” on Golf Road this afternoon.

His wounds are not believed to be life-threatening.

Another man was taken into custody at the Titirangi property and police say they are investigating what took place.

“Charges are being considered, and police are not seeking anyone else.”