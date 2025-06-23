Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Man hands himself in to Auckland Sikh temple after alleged machete attack

Vaimoana Tapaleao
By
Pasifika Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A man is taken away by police after handing himself into the Takanini Gurdwara Sri Kalgidhar Sahib on Takanini School Rd today after an alleged attack.

A man is taken away by police after handing himself into the Takanini Gurdwara Sri Kalgidhar Sahib on Takanini School Rd today after an alleged attack.

A man involved in an alleged machete attack on the grounds of a South Auckland Sikh temple has handed himself in to authorities at the same temple.

Daljit Singh, a spokesman for the Supreme Sikh Society of New Zealand, told the Herald the man had contacted them wanting to carry

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand