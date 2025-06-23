“It was quite large,” Singh said of the weapon.

“The security handled the man appropriately, but when they found there was [no] serious injury, somehow, they’ve taken him outside and let him go. That was a concern for me.

“Not a sword, but a machete. He actually hid it in his bag. He was wearing quite a long jersey,” Singh said.

The incident happened at a sports tournament that had been booked by a private group, Singh said. Anyone in the community can book a function at the sports complex.

“A gentleman came with a large knife and was trying to stab one guy. He got saved, but someone else who was trying to save him had a minor injury,” Singh said.

Although the sports complex is on the same grounds as the temple, those involved in the incident – including the two victims – are not connected to the temple in any way, he said.

The alleged offender is said to have arrived from India about three days ago.

It is understood the incident was over a dispute about money, Singh said.

Earlier police said a man was on the run after attacking a person at the temple as well as injuring a bystander who tried to break up the assault.

They were not treating the crime as hate-motivated but would be patrolling the temple to reassure frightened people who might have witnessed the attack.

Counties Manukau CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Taylor said two people were injured during the assault on Sunday evening at Takanini Gurdwara Sri Kalgidhar Sahib on Takanini School Rd.

He said the offender entered the temple to approach a man known to him, who was at the rear of the building.

Bystanders had to stop the assault, and another person was injured during the fracas.

Security staff removed the man from the temple before he drove off.

The same vehicle was stopped in the Manurewa area later that evening, and while police spoke to the driver, they were unable to locate the wanted man.

