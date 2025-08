The Government plans to pass the Marine and Coastal Area Bill despite Supreme Court ruling and growing concerns over New Zealand's cyber security. Video / Herald NOW

Man found with stab wound in Linwood, Christchurch, police investigate

Police are investigating after a man was found with a stab wound to his hand in a Christchurch suburb.

A police spokesperson said they were called to Norwich St, Linwood, at 2am today.

“Upon arrival, a man was located with a stab wound to his hand and requires medical treatment for this,” the spokesperson said.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has occurred.”