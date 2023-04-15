Man found on Whakamaru road with serious injuries, police investigating

Police are investigating after a man was found with serious injuries on Arataki Road, Whakamaru. Photo / File

Police are investigating after a man was found with serious injuries on the road near Taupo.

The man was at 4.45am this morning on Arataki Road, Whakamaru - a small township north of Lake Taupo.

Police said they were working to understand how the man came to be injured.

The road was closed while officers worked at the scene, and motorists were told to expect delays or take an alternative route.

Anyone with information that could assist police was urged to contact call 105 referencing event number P054327032.