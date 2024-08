Police say the man was found on Bader Drive just before 6pm on Tuesday night. Photo / File

A man found lying in the road in the Auckland suburb of Māngere had suffered critical injuries and had fallen from a moving car, police say.

The man was found on Bader Drive just before 6pm on Tuesday night, police said.

“Around this time, the man has reportedly fallen out of a vehicle travelling at low speed. This vehicle left the scene before police were contacted.”

The intersection of Bader Drive and Elmdon St was cordoned off on Tuesday night, with the Serious Crash Unit examining the scene.