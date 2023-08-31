Voyager 2023 media awards

Man found dead in Wellington park, police say death ‘unexplained’

Police are seeking information on the man's death.

Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a Wellington park yesterday.

Police were called to Tanera Park in the suburb of Brooklyn about 3.45pm, where the man’s body was found.

“An investigation into the circumstances of the death is underway and at this stage it is being treated as unexplained,” police said in a statement.

“A scene examination is underway and we ask that people avoid the park while this is ongoing.

“Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the park yesterday afternoon, specifically near the community garden.”

If you can assist please contact Police on 105, quoting file number 230831/7678.


