A 62-year-old man has been found dead inside a Hamilton home, and while police have launched an investigation, the death is being treated as unexplained.

Officers were called to an address on Cook St about 5.30pm yesterday.

A fight happened before the man died, police said.

Acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders said an investigation into the circumstances of the incident was underway, and at this stage, police were considering the death unexplained

Police asked for anyone with information about the incident, or anyone who may have been on Cook St last night, to contact them on 105, and quote file number 231221/8772.











